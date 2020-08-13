'The Crown' Casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip for Seasons 5 & 6

The Crown has found its third royal for Seasons 5 and 6 with the latest iteration of Prince Philip, portrayed by Jonathan Pryce.

The Game of Thrones alum and Academy Award-nominated actor will appear alongside previously announced stars Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville, who will play Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret respectively.

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6), alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. pic.twitter.com/zI7NotOfc4 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 13, 2020

Netflix shared the news through social media, posting the actor's statement on his upcoming role. "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again," Pryce's statement reads. "The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle this daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

Pryce joins performers Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as those who have played the prince onscreen during The Crown's run. The news comes shortly after the announcement that the historical drama would continue with a sixth season despite earlier claims that it would end with Season 5.

In addition to Thrones, Pryce's TV work includes roles on such shows as Tales From the Loop, Taboo, and Wolf Hall. Stay tuned for more casting news as production on The Crown's upcoming seasons nears.

