Jim Parsons Reveals Why He Was Ready to Say Goodbye to 'Big Bang Theory'

It's been more than a year since viewers said goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, but fan interest in the series hasn't waned. Luckily, Jim Parsons is sharing some more insight about the comedy's farewell, including the moment he knew his time with the comedy was over.

In a recent appearance on the podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., Parsons opened up to host David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) about various events that led to him feeling ready to move on from the CBS series after 12 seasons.

"It was a complicated road as you can imagine," Parsons began. "Our final contract was for the last two years, but no one knew when we signed it what that would mean. I kind of had a suspicion in my heart... that was going to be it for me."

In the summer after Big Bang Theory's Season 11 run, Parsons set his sights on Broadway with a role in The Boys in the Band. "I think anything I felt got really affirmed," Parsons said. "It was a really intense summer."

With other commitments on his plate, Parsons was spread thin. "When I had my first day off, I shot a commercial," Parsons described of his time in New York. "I was exhausted and I was really upset... one of our dogs was getting really at the end of his life around then.

"And I'll never forget that walk around the park to let him go to the bathroom before we went to the commercial shoot, he just looked so bad and I was so tired, and [my husband] Todd was like... 'we gotta go, we scheduled this, they fit everything around your schedule' and I just started crying and was like, 'this dog's gonna die while I'm off working, I feel so bad.'"

After that came a foot injury that took a toll on his Broadway run, and Parsons began to question his next move. Considering his own father's death at 52, Parsons reflected on being 46 and still continuing on Big Bang. "If you told me that like my father I had 6 years left to live, I think there's other things I need to try and do."

That thought process led to him being ready to close that chapter on his life, but he remains connected to the character of Sheldon Cooper as he narrates CBS' prequel spinoff Young Sheldon.

Listen to the full podcast for Parson's emotional story and stay tuned for his possible Emmy win as the actor was nominated for his role in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood.

The Big Bang Theory, Streaming now, HBO Max