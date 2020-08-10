Dolly Parton & the 'Heartstrings' Cast on Her Classic Songs & Possible Season 2 (VIDEO)

It's always worth the wait for PaleyFest LA, right? The annual festival celebrating television typically happens in the spring but, like so many things, the pandemic shifted things a bit. But you can't stop The Paley Center for Media! The event kicked off today with virtual panels focusing on some of today's best TV programming and are available to watch now on the Paley Center for Media YouTube page.

The public can watch panels including Starz’s Outlander (moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Kate Hahn), Netflix’s Ozark, and Netflix’s Queer Eye, Pop TV's One Day at a Time, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons and, exclusive for Citi cardmembers and Paley Center members, the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek. Also in the mix is a virtual panel that digs deep into the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. The panel, moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Jim Halterman, brings together star/executive producer Dolly Parton, executive producer Sam Haskell and stars of the "These Old Bones" episode, Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin to talk about the series and that particular episode.

During the panel, Parton talked about how her classic songs like "Jolene," "Two Doors Down" (which recently won a GLAAD Award) and "These Old Bones" went from song to Heartstrings episode as well as why she appears in some episodes and not others, though the nine-time Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee introduces each of the eight episodes in the series. Parton explained that some of the episodes are very close to the songs while others veer from the story, as the "Jolene" episode (featuring Julianne Hough) does. "We wanted to also give these wonderful writers all the room in the world to be creative," Parton says. "I really loved how [the writers] took them in different directions." And of course, the question does come up during the panel about a possible second season of the series and, though an official renewal has not been announced, Haskell says they're working on new scripts right now.

Watch the complete panel above!

To watch more of PaleyFest LA, visit the YouTube channel. For more about the Paley Center for Media, visit their website. Watch