2020 GLAAD Media Awards: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Pose' & More TV Winners

The GLAAD Media Awards, coordinated by the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, were held virtually for the 31st annual ceremony on Thursday, July 31. Hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, the online celebration also included performances by Chloe x Halle, Shea Diamond, and The Politician's Ben Platt.

During the event, winners were announced, including TV fan favorites Schitt's Creek and Pose. Though the ceremony was streamed via GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube pages, the awards ceremony will also air on television on Monday, August 3 on Logo at 8pm ET.

While honoring film, music, journalism and more, GLAAD also put a spotlight on some of TV's best. "During this era of political and cultural division, LGBTQ images in media are crucial in accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community and countering the dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "This year's award recipients, including Pose and Schitt's Creek, continue to bring necessary mainstream visibility to diverse voices within the LGBTQ community, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion and representation in media."

Below, we're rounding up this year's winners in TV categories. For a full list of winners in all categories, check GLAAD's website.

Outstanding Drama Series

Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

"Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series

Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

State of Pride (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]

The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

"Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]

"Después de Stonewall" (CNN en Español) and "Orgullo" Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview

"Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset" Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment

"Amor Sin Condición" Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)