'American Ninja Warrior' Drops Drew Drechsel After Charges of Child Sex Crimes

NBC has cut ties with the winner of last season of American Ninja Warrior, Drew Drechsel, after news broke that he's facing charges of sex crimes with a minor.

Drechsel was charged with the "manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of New Jersey. He made his initial appearance in Florida Tuesday.

See Also Jessie Graff's 6 Best 'American Ninja Warrior' Runs (VIDEO) From historic runs to memorable moves on the course, here are the moments we love to rewatch.

According to the complaint, Drechsel allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2015 after meeting at an American Ninja Warrior event the year before.

"We are shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel," NBC said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "American Ninja Warrior is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many. Moving forward, the American Ninja Warrior brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show."

Drechsel's lawyer, Frank J. Riccio II, wrote on Twitter that he "is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain throughout the pendency of his case. He intends on entering a 'not guilty' plea."