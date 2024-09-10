‘American Ninja Warrior’: Vance Walker on Becoming First Back-to-Back Million Dollar Winner & What’s Next

Vance Walker made history by conquering Stage 4 and Mount Midoriyama to win $1 million for the second year in a row. Only two went all the way over the first 14 years of American Ninja Warrior. The now 19-year-old ended the drought in 2023 and then did it again during the nail-biting Season 16 finale. It was 27.60 seconds that gave him total victory and a seven-figure prize. Others who qualified to make the 75-foot climb were Kai Beckstrand, Caleb Bergstrom, Nacssa Garemore, and Noah Meunier. Runner-up Bergstrom nipped at the heels of Walker as a mere second separated the two.

Originally from Texas, Walker was diagnosed at 18 months old with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia in his legs and had to wear leg braces throughout his childhood. His parents were told he may never walk without the braces. He proved naysayers wrong in a big way. Although Walker still participates in regular physical therapy and stretching to manage this condition. Viewers were first introduced to the inspiring teen on American Ninja Warrior Junior where he was also a two-time champion.

We caught up with the winner on going back-to-back.

How does it feel to officially be able to celebrate being an American Ninja Warrior winner?

Vance Walker: It has been a long time. It’s nice to see it on the screen and be able to relive it. We aren’t given any footage or anything before it airs, so it was nice to watch.

What does being the first back-to-back winner mean to you?

It means a lot. To come back, let alone compete but win. It has been the most amazing experience. Winning has always been my goal my entire childhood. It has been the thing I’ve always wanted to do. Being able to do that once, let alone twice is the most amazing thing ever. I’m so grateful to be a part of this.

A second once again separated you from someone else. This time it was Caleb. What was going through your mind when you saw he had completed Stage 4 and could take that million-dollar prize?

It was terrifying. I went right before Caleb. I thought at that point I was in the clear to win as long as I got to the top. I was thinking, “If I can get up there, I can win because I know I’m faster than the other guys.” I hit the buzzer and didn’t think about the time. I was like, “Okay, I won the million dollars.” Caleb went after and got it. I remember looking up and thinking that I didn’t think that would happen. Neither of us knew who was faster. I actually turned to the crowd asking, “Do you guys know?” I had no clue what was happening. It was awesome considering the two people I was able to beat. Daniel, I trained with him when I was living in Houston around Season 14. I grew close to him, and we’ve been friends for a long time. Caleb, I trained with for seasons 15 and 16. It was awesome to accomplish this with people I” ‘ve trained with for so long and admire. People I know there is no beef if one of us beats the other. We’re happy for each other.

You mentioned Daniel Gil. It was pretty surprising he wasn’t able to make it past Stage 3. A lot of ninjas got tripped up this year on Pizza Party. What did you think of the course?

Stage 3 was a lot harder this season. There was one new obstacle with the Pizza Party. It is insanely technical, which has never before been seen in Stage 3. Stage 3 is usually a straightforward endurance-based course. So many are getting strong enough that if one person clears, others do as well because the sport has evolved so much. They have to put those technical obstacles where you can miss a hand or mistime something and be out. It shows just how hard this Stage 3 is compared to other seasons because Daniel cleared it last year. He made it look easy and didn’t look tired. This season you could tell he was struggling all the way through. Even on the same obstacles because they were slightly tweaked. The obstacles added up to make it hard to get to the end. Daniel pumped out toward that last obstacle.

How was training for this season? I’m sure you felt a lot of pressure to repeat like you did.

Working through cerebral palsy is definitely the hardest part. For most people, warming up for a run is walking. They stretch a little bit and walk a little bit. Then they go for a run. I have to warm up to be able to walk. I can’t walk without warming up my legs because if I start walking without stretching and warming up my hips, I pull stuff constantly. I have to warm up for a warmup. That’s definitely a struggle. I have to do so much outside of the gym to go to the gym at all. Let alone put in the work to achieve the work that I have done. That has been very difficult but has given me the mindset of whatever it takes.

I’ve had this mindset my entire life. It’s the same with winning American Ninja Warrior. My training was insane. It was filmed overnight, so we would get offset after the sun rises. I would stay up until six in the morning and get up at two. I’m training with an elevation mask on where I can barely breathe. I had it set to 18,000 feet because Vegas is also in a desert. You clear Stage 1 and coughing up blood for hours because you’re so in need of air. The conditions are insane. I have been training for the conditions besides training for the obstacles themselves.

You talk about how physically demanding this is. Are you planning to take time off or go for a three-peat?

We’ll see. My goal was to win it once and then I did it two times. I definitely want to come back for as long as the show allows me. A threepeat would be pretty cool. We’ll see.

It seems they may need to raise the mountain higher for you.

I hope they don’t, but they might have to [laughs].

Talk about what it has been like to be this more well-known public figure at 19. People are getting to know you more. With this win, you have an even bigger spotlight.

I’m usually at three places: my house, the gym, or at the store getting food. I don’t go out much. This is my entire life. Studying film, watching competitions, and training for the show. Obviously, in the kitchen you have to be pickier with food than everyone else. I make my own food. It’s a lifestyle. I really don’t do a bunch outside of that. Since I’ve one, I’ve gone traveling. It’s not for competitions. I spent a month in Europe a couple of months ago. It was actually insane. I got recognized twice in a place where the show doesn’t even air. One was on a flight from Switzerland to Italy. It was in baggage claim and also walking the streets in Positano, Italy. We were in a little hallway trying to catch up with my family. The person tapped me on the shoulder and said, “You are Vance Walker.” I’m at the perfect level of fame where I get recognized once in a while. It’s a confidence boost, but at the same time, it’s not the paparazzi all around.

What do you want to do with this platform you have now?

That’s a great question. I love competing on the show. It has always been my main goal. Up until I won, I didn’t think about anything else. Now that I have those opportunities. I would definitely want to compete in as many things as possible. I would love to host some shows. I would like to commentate on some shows. I know Ryan Stratis, who was a coach, was a huge name on the show for a long time. He started commentating on some leagues outside the show. On the show, he also was commentating a bit with Akbar [Gbajabiamila]and Matt [Iseman]. I would love to do that or hosting shows. I know Akbar started in the NFL but is one of the main hosts now. I want to take that same path.

We’re seeing Tom Brady make that transition, but I don’t think you’re ready to retire.

That is like $375 million for someone who has never commentated before. If I got offered that, I would definitely take it.

What do you do for a break? Do you have a cheat meal?

My cheat meal is probably tres leches cake. I have that a lot more than I should, especially since I’ve one. I’ve had a lot more cheat days, but that’s the thing. Leading into Vegas, there are three months where it’s insane diet and training. The second you’re done and home, it’s then getting all the mac and cheese and all the donuts and ice cream. That is probably a month of eating what you possibly can because you’ve been deprived of it for months.

You talked about cars when you won. What do you plan to do with the money this time?

I know on the show I said if I won again I would get a Rolls Royce. I have since learned about taxes. That will not be happening. I did get a much dumbed-down version of that. I got a BMW 4 Series Convertible. I still love it. I’m a huge car guy who has always loved BMWs. I love my car. I might get another car like a G-Wagon, but I invested most of the last check and plan to do the same with this one.

What does the future look like?

I think my journey is to go into commentating. I always thought when I’m done with Ninja, I want to still be part of the show. Whether it’s behind the scenes designing courses, setting stuff up, or producing. I want to compete as long as I can and stay after for as long as I can.