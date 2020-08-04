Homelander & Butcher Go Head-to-Head in 'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

We're just one month out from The Boys' return and Amazon is treating eager fans to a new, full-length sneak peek at Season 2 via the trailer.

Premiering Friday, September 4, the eight-episode season will debut three episodes on premiere day and continue to release one installment on a weekly basis until the finale arrives October 9. Thankfully, fans can head into Season 2 assured that they haven't seen the last of their favorite Boys and Supes as the series was renewed for Season 3 during [email protected].

Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) missing as the rest of The Boys — Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — go into hiding. As they attempt to avoid the authorities (and the clutches of Supe-controlling conglomerate Vought), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must tread lightly as she navigates finding her place in The Seven under the watchful eye of Homelander (Antony Starr).

Just as Homelander is seeking more power, another wrench is thrown into the mix with the latest Supe addition: Stormfront (Aya Cash). She'll certainly make thing interesting as the Supervillain threat grows and Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation's paranoia. Joining Homelander, Starlight, and Stormfront are returning Supes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

In the trailer (below) and key art (above), Homelander and Billy Butcher's face-off takes center stage, with each of them seeking a different goal: Butcher is aiming to keep his family — wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and her son — safe, while Homelander's insatiable need for power will manifest in interesting ways. Get a sneak peek at the action in the full length trailer and don't miss The Boys when it returns next month on Amazon Prime Video.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video