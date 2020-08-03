When Does 'The View' Return From Summer Hiatus for Season 24?

As some fans of ABC's daytime talk series The View may have noticed, a new episode didn't air this Monday, August 3, and it will continue to be that way until next month as the panel show goes on summer hiatus.

Co-host Meghan McCain explained their absence going forward on Twitter on Friday, July 31, writing, "Thank you for a really wild, intense but memorable season. Today is our last episode and we are on hiatus for the summer. Grateful for this platform, my cohosts, our fearless @TheView team and one of the last truly uncensored spaces in all of television. See you in September!"

McCain also tweeted a video of bloopers from Season 23, featuring herself and co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg. and Sunny Hostin. The silly segment provides some behind-the-scenes looks at technical difficulties experienced while filming the show remotely.

Fans who are eager for the show's return can tune in daily for reruns of the program until Season 24's arrival this September. New episodes will resume on Tuesday, September 8, though stay tuned for possible updates or changes as we near fall.

The View, Season 24, Fall 2020, ABC