'Wynonna Earp': Melanie Scrofano & Tim Rozon on a 'Brave New World' in Season 4 (VIDEO)

Fans have waited a long two years for more of Syfy's gun-slinging, demon-hunting series Wynonna Earp, and the sci-fi/Western is finally back on Sunday, July 26.

And that's all thanks to the fandom of Earpers who united to speak — nay, shout! — their love of the foul-mouthed series, ultimately leading to a fourth season renewal. In lieu of our usual Comic-Con catchup, TV Insider connected virtually with stars Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon, who joined the chat from the show's set in Calgary, to talk about what's to come.

At the end of Season 3, the Earp curse — which resurrects all of the late Wyatt Earp's kills as demonic Revenants during each new Earp generation, tasking the eldest heir with banishing them back to Hell — was broken, changing Wynonna's (Scrofano) story forever. But who is she now, without the curse, and all that demon-slaying? "I don't know!" exclaims Scrofano. Wynonna will start the season feeling especially lost, as Doc (Rozon) and her sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) are trapped in the Garden of Eden — an eerie location that will prove to be very difficult for Wynonna to get into.

Scrofano also directs this season and teases the episode (...kind of!) for fans. "It's madness... it's bonkers... there's a lot of references to body parts... and I'm proud of that," she says. "It's just a brave new world." Seems like that sentiment might apply to all of Wynonna Earp Season 4.

Check out the full video interview with Scrofano and Rozon above.