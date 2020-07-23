'Empire' Spinoff for Taraji P. Henson's Cookie Lyon in the Works at Fox

Taraji P. Henson may be getting the small-screen vehicle that Empire fans have been waiting for.

Fox is developing a follow-up series to its hit music industry drama about the music mogul family and their tumultuous life behind the scenes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Empire wrapped after six seasons in April without a proper finale. This spinoff, centering on Henson's Lyon family matriarch Cookie, will be the first effort in a two-year first look deal signed by Henson with 20th Century Fox TV.

The new series and production deal will also coincide with the launch of TPH Entertainment, Henson's new independent production company.

Very little has been said about the plot of the spinoff, though we do know the drama will follow Cookie as she moves to Los Angeles on her own to continue her trajectory through the cutthroat music industry. The story may also feature some of Cookie’s family members from the parent series.

Danny Strong, co-creator of the Empire series, is said to be co-writing the series, along with franchise veterans Yolanda Lawrence and Stacy Littlejohn. Through her new production banner, Henson will executive produce alongside Strong, Lawrence, Stacy Littlejohn, and franchise head Lee Daniels.

This news comes after Daniels and Strong teased in April that the sudden Empire conclusion, caused by the pandemic, might not be the end of the series, especially for fan favorite Cookie. Fans should be happy to hear that this new series will give that story a proper conclusion — and a fresh start for its breakout character.