Kristian Alfonso Exits 'Days of Our Lives' — Her Costars Pay Tribute

Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to a cast member who has been with the daytime drama since 1983. Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady, announced she's leaving the NBC soap this week. She already filmed her final episode on Monday, July 6.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates," she wrote in a statement. "Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades.

"However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September," she continued. "I've already filmed my last episode several months ago." She then thanked the fans of the soap for their "generosity, love and support."

In the comments of her Instagram post (screenshots below), Days costars — including Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway), Brandon Barash (Stefan O. DiMera/Jake Lambert), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton), Lauren Koslow (Kate Roberts), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston), Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Kyle Lowder (Rex Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis), and Krista Allen (Billie Reed), thanked her and shared their well wishes.

"You are the epitome of class wrapped up in the most beautiful shell," Stause wrote. "You're such sunshine and joy at work," Godfrey added.

"Iconic," Wilson said. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months." And according to Allen, "there will always be only ONE Hope."

Alfonso was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series in 1985.

Days of Our Lives is set to resume filming at the beginning of September after shutting down like the rest of Hollywood in March. The series has enough original episodes to air through October.

