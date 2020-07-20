Wedding Bells! 'DAYS' Stars Robert Scott Wilson & Victoria Konefal on Cin's Big Day (VIDEO)

It's the week that fans of Cin — aka Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) — have been waiting for, as the couple's wedding is set to happen on NBC's Days of Our Lives.

But, come on, weddings in Salem never run smoothly, right? Just this month, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) suffered through multiple interruptions, including being held at gunpoint, before they officially became husband and wife. Then the ceremony between Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) came to a halt when Justin — knowing Kayla's ex, Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was still in love with her and never meant to divorce her (he was under mind control, which is very much a thing on Days!) — told his bride-to-be that he couldn't go through with it knowing what he knows. (Kayla ran off and reunited with Steve).

Finally, last week Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) were actually able to get married before drama erupted in the form of the groom's not-invited twin sister, Sami (Allison Sweeney). She showed up unexpectedly and, furious over not being invited to the wedding or knowing that her teen daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) was pregnant, tackled long-time nemesis Nicole into the wedding cake. Fun!

All that said, when TV Insider talked to Wilson and Konefal about this week's wedding between their characters, they assured us that the "I Dos" would happen — but that there would also be some drama to accompany the wedding, as well as what comes once the pair is finally married. Check out the video above. Like Ciara and Ben's bumpy road to the altar, this interview had its challenges, like connectivity issues for Konefal, who was in a wooded area without the best internet connection. But of course, she delivered, offering some great teases of what we'll see this week.

Here's the NBC promo for this week's episode where you'll see Ciara's dress and a full group in attendance...and what appears to be a bomb!

