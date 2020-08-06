TV Fan Favorites 2020: Comedy 'Young Sheldon'

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

It doesn't take a theoretical physicist to figure out why Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon — following kid genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his family — is tops.

In fact, the CBS sitcom was the reader's choice this year for Fan Favorite TV Comedy, beating out other hit shows like CBS' Mom, NBC's Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Prime Video's constant Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon's nurturing mom, credits the way the writers tap into "the joys and hardships of [family]," while Armitage thinks folks relate to the young outsider: "At some point, everyone feels like a fish out of water."

Even if they don't have a 187 IQ!

Return TBD to CBS; stream Season 3 on CBS All Access