TV Fan Favorites 2020: TV Veteran & Game Show Host Alex Trebek

How's this for a Daily Double? Not only did Jeopardy!'s venerated master of posing answers as questions, Alex Trebek, win Favorite Game Show Host, but he also walked away with Favorite TV Veteran (besting icons including Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno—even Oprah Winfrey!). And it’s not just our readers who buzzed in with love for the silver-haired television staple.

"He's simply the best in the business, a class act and as professional and engaged behind the scenes as he appears on camera," raves Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. "He cares deeply about the integrity and quality of the show, and I think that's something viewers appreciate, even if they can't see the hard work, preparation and care he puts into making each episode the best it can be."

Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, the 80-year-old Ontario, Canada, native has recently added inspiration to his résumé by sharing frank and detailed updates on his health. While promoting his new memoir The Answer Is…, he spoke honestly about the severe pain he endures. And yet he's maintained an unflagging work ethic and his often self-deprecating wit, both of which fans hope can carry him into the syndicated quiz show's upcoming 37th season.

"Alex is always quick to say he's not the 'star' of Jeopardy! [He believes] the contestants are the main attraction," continues Richards. "He strikes an incredible balance of being the captain of the ship while allowing the contestants to shine, and he makes it all look effortless. We're all lucky to work with a living legend who's also a great guy." And we're all lucky we get to watch.

