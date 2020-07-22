Fox Sets Fall 2020 Premiere Dates for 'The Simpsons,' 'Bob's Burgers' & More

With so much up in the air for the 2020-2021 television season due to production delays and new regulations, at least some of your animated favorites will return as usual!

Fox announced that its Animation Domination lineup is once again taking over Sunday nights, returning September 27. Beginning at 8/7c, fans can tune in to new seasons of The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Meanwhile, as had been previously announced, Duncanville is set to return in Spring 2021.

Fox's fall 2020 schedule does look quite a bit different, with some of its big hits — including 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star — waiting to return until midseason. But set to join animated favorites this fall are The Masked Singer (for its fourth season), the debuts of Filthy Rich and neXt, and acquisitions of L.A.'s Finest and Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

The cast and crews of Animation Domination will be participating in panels at [email protected] Catch some sneak peeks at the panels below, which will be available on YouTube and then on Fox digital platforms for four hours after. (Duncanville is Thursday, July 23 at 12PM PT; Bob's Burgers is Friday, July 24 at 4PM PT; The Simpsons is Saturday, July 25 at 11AM PT; Bless the Harts is Saturday at 12PM PT; and Family Guy is Saturday at 2PM PT.)

The Simpsons, Season 32 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 8/7c, Fox

Bless the Harts, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 8:30/7:30c, Fox

Bob's Burgers, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9/8c, Fox

Family Guy, Season 19 Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c, Fox