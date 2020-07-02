Which Shows Are Scheduled for 'Fall' 2020 & Which Are Being Held?

Though it's unclear exactly when the "fall" part of the 2020-2021 season will actually premiere, networks have already designated some shows for it. But, due to the uncertainty of when production will be able to resume for most series, other favorites (or debuts) are being held back.

In some cases, like Fox and the CW, networks are airing series they've acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020 and don't plan on having their usual fall shows back until the winter. Here, we break down by network which shows are set for the "fall" (or thereabouts) and which are being held until later in the season. (Note: This list doesn't include acquired shows, only those airing new episodes for the first time.)

ABC

"Fall"

A Million Little Things

American Housewife

The Bachelorette

Big Sky

black-ish

The Conners

Dancing With the Stars

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Grey's Anatomy

The Rookie

Shark Tank

Station 19

Stumptown

Supermarket Sweep

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Midseason

American Idol

The Bachelor

Call Your Mother

For Life

mixed-ish

CBS

"Fall"

All Rise

The Amazing Race

B Positive

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bull

The Equalizer

Evil

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

MacGyver

Magnum P.I.

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

SEAL Team

Survivor

The Unicorn

Young Sheldon

Midseason

Clarice

S.W.A.T.

Undercover Boss

CW

"Fall"

The Outpost

Pandora

Supernatural

Midseason

All American

Batwoman

Black Lightning

See Also Greg Berlanti Looks Back on Breaking LGBTQ Barriers on TV (VIDEO) Which character from his many television series is actually closest to the prolific producer himself?

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

In the Dark

Kung Fu

Legacies

Nancy Drew

The Republic of Sarah

Riverdale

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Walker

Fox

"Fall"

Bless the Harts

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Filthy Rich

The Masked Singer

Masterchef Junior

neXt

The Simpsons

Midseason

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Call Me Kat

Duncanville

The Great North

Hell's Kitchen

Housebroken

Last Man Standing

Prodigal Son

The Resident

NBC

"Fall"

The Blacklist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: SVU

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Superstore

This Is Us

The Voice

Midseason

Ellen's Game of Games

Good Girls

Kenan

Mr. Mayor

Small Fortune

That's My Jam

True Story

Young Rock

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist