Which Shows Are Scheduled for 'Fall' 2020 & Which Are Being Held?

Though it's unclear exactly when the "fall" part of the 2020-2021 season will actually premiere, networks have already designated some shows for it. But, due to the uncertainty of when production will be able to resume for most series, other favorites (or debuts) are being held back.

In some cases, like Fox and the CW, networks are airing series they've acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020 and don't plan on having their usual fall shows back until the winter. Here, we break down by network which shows are set for the "fall" (or thereabouts) and which are being held until later in the season. (Note: This list doesn't include acquired shows, only those airing new episodes for the first time.)

ABC

"Fall"

A Million Little Things
American Housewife
The Bachelorette
Big Sky
black-ish
The Conners
Dancing With the Stars
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
The Rookie
Shark Tank
Station 19
Stumptown
Supermarket Sweep
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Midseason

American Idol
The Bachelor
Call Your Mother
For Life
mixed-ish

CBS

"Fall"

All Rise
The Amazing Race
B Positive
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
Bull
The Equalizer

Evil
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
MacGyver
Magnum P.I.
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
SEAL Team
Survivor
The Unicorn
Young Sheldon

Midseason

Clarice
S.W.A.T.
Undercover Boss

CW

"Fall"

The Outpost
Pandora
Supernatural

Midseason

All American
Batwoman
Black Lightning

Charmed
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Kung Fu
Legacies
Nancy Drew
The Republic of Sarah
Riverdale
Roswell, New Mexico
Supergirl
Superman & Lois
Walker

Fox

"Fall"

Bless the Harts
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Filthy Rich
The Masked Singer
Masterchef Junior
neXt
The Simpsons

Midseason

9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
Call Me Kat
Duncanville
The Great North
Hell's Kitchen

Housebroken
Last Man Standing
Prodigal Son
The Resident

NBC

"Fall"

The Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: SVU
Manifest

New Amsterdam
Superstore
This Is Us
The Voice

Midseason

Ellen's Game of Games
Good Girls
Kenan
Mr. Mayor
Small Fortune
That's My Jam
True Story
Young Rock
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist