Hilary Duff Gives a Long-Awaited Update on 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival

While nearly every TV production is on hiatus due to the coronavirus, there is one Disney+ show that may never return — the Lizzie McGuire revival.

Earlier this year, production on the project was paused following creative differences as original series creator Terri Minsky exited the new series. In the weeks following the January pause, star Hilary Duff hinted at issues with Disney's new streaming platform and Lizzie McGuire's more grown-up themes.

At the time, the actress took to social media to speak out, writing, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

Duff then called for a possible platform move, relocating Lizzie McGuire to Hulu similarly to Love, Simon, which was originally slated for Disney+. But while it seemed that all parties were at an impasse, Duff is now giving fans of the Disney Channel original some renewed hope.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, she said, "Disney has certain things that have to be met for their brand, and I totally understand that, and they totally understand my needs. So we're in a really good place of being like, 'Hey, we pressed pause, and we're regrouping.' There's been a lot of like creative meetings, obviously virtually. I think we're on the right path, and I want it to happen more than anyone and they obviously feel the same way."

During the pandemic, Duff reunited with her original costars for a special Zoom table read of the infamous installment, "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" otherwise known as "the bra episode." Addressing the reunion, she said, "I think all of us feel really appreciative to be a part of something that was so impactful to others. And there's a love there that will never go away. So hopefully, we'll get to all experience whatever that new version looks like."

While no further details about the revival's status have been announced, Duff's words are certainly encouraging. Stay tuned for possible developments.

