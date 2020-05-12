'Lizzie McGuire's Cast Reunites for Table Read Amid Revival Uncertainty (VIDEO)

The cast of Lizzie McGuire showed fans what social distancing dreams are made of as they reunited for a table read on Instagram this week amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Disney+ revival.

In celebration of the installment's 19th anniversary, Hilary Duff and her costars got together to read "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" otherwise known as the infamous "Lizzie wants a bra" episode. Airing May 11, 2001, the Season 1 entry has left its mark, and the TV family wanted to commemorate it for fans in a special way.

Posted to Duff's Instagram, the table read includes the actress alongside Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg, Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Ashlie Brillault, Davida Williams and Kyle Downes, with writers Nina Bargiel, Jeremy Bargiel and Bob Thomas.

Duff also credited Tracy Chitupatham as "the genius techie goddess behind this." Lizzie McGuire debuted in 2001 and ran through 2004 on Disney Channel. During its run, The Lizzie McGuire Movie was also released in 2003.

"Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years!," Duff wrote alongside the video. "This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!"

The singing she mentions refers to the cast's attempt at providing the theme song themselves by performing it together themselves. Needless to say, the valiant effort is pretty hilarious along with the table read which Duff explains was put together to raise money for charity.

This reunion comes months after production was halted on the previously announced Disney+ revival that was set to feature a more grown-up Lizzie living life in the Big Apple, but creative differences put everything on hold. While the project hasn't officially been shelved as production shut down long before the coronavirus outbreak, it remains unclear if the show will move forward or not. Thankfully, Duff and the rest of the cast are providing relief for the time being.

Catch the table read below and stream the original Lizzie McGuire series on Disney+ now.

