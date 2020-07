What's Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Summer is heating up and Netflix is keeping things cool as we head into August, especially with its programming lineup.

Along with the return of everyone's favorite demon at the center of Lucifer, which returns for Season 5A on August 21, there are plenty of shows, films and specials to get excited about. Among other August additions are the film Project Power starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx as well as the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series The Legend of Korra on August 14.

Below, see the lineup so far and check back for more additions as August approaches.

Available This Month on Netflix:

August TBA



All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

August 1

Killing Hasselhoff

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Power Players: Season 2

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ottoman Lieutenant

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

August 2

Pick of the Litter

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mystery Lab: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 6

Nasha Natasha

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 7

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run — NETFLIX FILM

High Seas / Alta Mar: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Work It — NETFLIX FILM

August 10

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

August 12



Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl — NETFLIX FILM

August 13

An Easy Girl / Une fille facile — NETFLIX FILM

August 14

3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM

The Great Heist: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legend of Korra

Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See Also How Did 'Cursed' Change From Book to Screen? Tom Wheeler Previews His Netflix Series Series co-creator and author Tom Wheeler — who worked with illustrator Frank Miller on the YA book — previews the 10-episode Arthurian fantasy.

August 15

Ojo's in d'House: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita (Season 5) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Takki

August 16

Les Misérables

Seventh Son

August 17

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Seas/Alta Mar: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 19

Crímenes de Familia — NETFLIX FILM

August 20

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 21

Lucifer: Season 5A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

Hoops: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 28

Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM