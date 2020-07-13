'Lucifer' Season 5A Trailer: There's Something About 'Lucifer 2.0' (VIDEO)

The devil you know and love is back ... or is he?

Lucifer returns for the first part of its fifth (but not final) season on August 21, and Netflix has released a trailer revealing a major twist in those eight episodes.

After reminding fans how Season 4 ended — Lucifer (Tom Ellis) left Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) so he could reign over hell — we see Chloe admit she's not doing well in his absence. "I'm not good. I've been throwing myself into work and going out with you," she tells demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). However, as forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) points out (a bit awkwardly), "at least you guys got to say goodbye. As far as I'm concerned, Lucifer can go to hell."

But then — surprise! — Lucifer returns, having gotten "a bit bored," he tells his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Chloe greets him with a kiss, but then shares with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) that he's "acting different." He has an explanation for that: In hell, "time is different. I was in hell for thousands of years. A few things might have changed."

As it turns out, however, he's actually not Lucifer, but his twin, Michael, and his plan is to "take" his brother's life. Watch the video below to see a fight in the middle of the police department, a peek at the noir episode, what happens when Ellis' two characters come face-to-face, and more.

"The stakes are higher than ever," Netflix teases of the "stunning and satisfying" Season 5. "Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we'll finally get an answer to the question, 'will they or won't they?'"

Lucifer, Season 5 Part 1, Friday, August 21, Netflix