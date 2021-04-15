‘Van Helsing’ Star Tricia Helfer Says There’s ‘a Real Innocence to Dracula’ in Season 5

When Dracula finally rose last season on this postapocalyptic version of the classic vampire tale, the traditional he was a she, played by Battlestar Galactica icon Tricia Helfer. Then came her power grab: Dracula escaped the Dark Realm, killed the president (Jill Teed), and took her form.

What’s ahead on Van Helsing? A look back, for one.

In the fifth and final season, the first three episodes delve into the backstory of both Dracula and Van Helsing vampire hunters Vanessa (Kelly Overton), Jack (Nicole Munoz), and Violet (Keeya King). Hints Helfer: “There is a real innocence to Dracula that we learn.”

A location shoot in Slovakia sets the scene, she says. “You’re not in a Roman castle with marble everywhere; you’re in stone. We weren’t allowed to have lights — everything [was] by candlelight.” Here we meet the heroic Count Dalibor (Kim Coates, Sons of Anarchy).

Also in those episodes, “Something that happens does chip away at Dracula,” she adds. “There is a desperation on her part to get back to her fullest.” When the inevitable epic showdown arrives, will evil or light win? “There may be a little of both.”

Van Helsing,Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 16, 10/9c, Syfy