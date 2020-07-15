When Will 'America's Got Talent' Return With New Episodes?

America's Got Talent is among the first TV shows to return to production after all TV productions shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean you'll get new content from the NBC competition series every week this summer.

The show wrapped the first round of Season 15 auditions with Tuesday's episode. While five audition nights took place in front of an audience, the theater was empty for all of the sixth episode and part of the seventh. The rest of the final episode was done virtually, with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, alongside host Terry Crews, deciding the acts' fates from their homes.

See Also All of 'America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzers of Season 15 Find out who the judges and host have sent on to the live rounds.

On the docket next are the middle rounds — the Judge Cuts — airing Tuesday, July 28. Rather than having four episodes of Judge Cuts, however, there will only be one. (Some acts will not be performing again.) Filming has moved outdoors, with the judges in chairs according to social distancing guidelines.

"It's this big, kind of drive-in movie screen," Jenny Groom, NBC's executive vice president of alternative programming, told USA Today. "They ... watch the performers on a big screen and then speak to them, live from the places that they were, about their performances and whether they were moving forward. It ended up being really inspiring."

NBC has scheduled a "Best of Auditions" for Tuesday, July 21, so if you missed any episodes so far or want to rewatch to remind yourself who's still in the competition, this is your chance. Then, on Tuesday, August 4, the network is airing a special honoring AGT's 15th anniversary.

After that comes the four live shows (with 44 acts), beginning August 11. (That's when you'll see the acts that received the host and judges' Golden Buzzers during auditions again.) Details on how those will be structured have yet to be announced, so stay tuned!

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC