'Glee' Cast Mourns Naya Rivera: Lea Michele, Amber Riley & More Pay Tribute

On Monday, July 13, five days after Naya Rivera went missing while out out on a lake with her son, her body was found.

The former Glee star died at the age of 33, after her son, Josey, was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California on July 8. A search and recovery, then rescue, operation began immediately, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed "there was no indication of foul play" or that "this was a suicide" at the press conference Wednesday after she was found.

Her former costars have posted tributes to Rivera (who played Santana Lopez on the popular Fox musical dramedy) to social media, just like they had when asking fans to join them prayer when she initially went missing. Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) shared photos of Rivera, late on and off-screen boyfriend Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) — who died on the same day seven years ago — and the cast to her Instagram stories.

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness," Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel) wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. "She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

"My favorite duet partner," Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones) wrote.

"I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends," Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson) wrote. "She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣"

"What a force you were," Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester) wrote on Twitter.

See tributes from Demi Lovato (Dani), Harry Shum Jr. (Mike Chang), Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen), Alex Newell (Unique Adams), Melissa Benoist (Marley Rose), and more below.

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was hilarious. She lit up the set. She was the definition of cool. pic.twitter.com/lDZAbtt6P9 — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) July 14, 2020