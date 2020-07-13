'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33 After Drowning Accident

Naya Rivera's body has been found after the former Glee star went missing last week.

The actress went out on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her son on Wednesday, July 8. Her 4-year-old, Josey Dorsey, was later found on the boat alone and the actress was declared missing. On Monday afternoon, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department announced, "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress." The office confirmed the body was that of Rivera in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Josey told investigators his mother helped him onto the boat and then looked back and saw her disappear into the water. A search and rescue operation began, and that switched to a recovery mission on Thursday. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said at the time, "we believe a tragic accident happened and she may have lost her life in the lake."

The office detailed the search operation on Twitter and shared the security footage of Rivera renting the boat with her son. They also posted a video of the underwater visibility at the time.

"There was no indication of foul play, and no indication that this was a suicide," Sheriff Ayub said during the press conference. "It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this deal. ... Our hearts are with them, and we share in their grief for Naya's loss. ... Our hearts also go out to Naya's many friends and fans who have been holding out hope for the best."

Rivera's body was found on the seventh anniversary of Glee costar Cory Monteith's death.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 to 2015. Her other TV credits include Devious Maids, The Bernie Mac Show, Family Matters, and The Royal Family.

Her former Glee costars have paid tribute to the actress on social media.

