Disney+ Orders New 'Star Wars' Animated Series 'The Bad Batch' for 2021

The Star Wars Universe is expanding with one more animated project as Disney+ announced its latest series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

From Lucasfilm, this new original show will arrive in 2021. This animated release comes following the successful conclusion of the critically-acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was revived by the streaming platform after six years off-air.

The elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch were first introduced in The Clone Wars. This new series sees them finding their way in a rapidly changing galaxy following the aftermath of the Clone War. A unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their Clone Army brothers, members of Bad Batch each possess one exceptional skill which makes them effective soldiers and a strong crew. Living in the post-Clone War days, they'll take on mercenary missions throughout the galaxy as they attempt to find a new purpose for their existence.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," said Senior Vice President of Content at Disney+, Agnes Chu. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

The series will be executive produced by Dave Filoni, who has worked on both The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars. He's joined by Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance).

Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) will serve as a co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) serves as a producer. Rau will serve as supervising director alongside Corbett, who is head writer on the project.

Keep your eyes peeled for Star Wars: The Bad Batch when it arrives next year on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Series Premiere, 2021, Disney+