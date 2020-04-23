'The Mandalorian' Cast & Crew Reflect on Making the Show in Docuseries Trailer (VIDEO)

Days after Disney+ announced a docuseries for The Mandalorian was on the way for May the Fourth (Star Wars Day), viewers are being treated to a special trailer.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode series about the making of Jon Favreau's successful Star Wars show about Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his quest to protect The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). The first episode arrives Monday, May 4, with new installments dropping each Friday.

In this unprecedented look at the creation of the series, Favreau invites the cast and crew to discuss how the project went from a streaming newbie to a pop culture phenomenon after its November 2019 debut. In the newly released trailer, fans are given a peek into the roundtables featuring the series' notable creatives like Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Dave Filoni.

Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and more of the cast also make appearances, discussing the hopeful stories behind each episode and the mechanics behind creating the realistic images seen onscreen. And don't worry, there's plenty of Baby Yoda to satisfy fans' needs.

Look forward to never-before-seen footage and much more when Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives this May. Until then, check out the exciting docuseries trailer below.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Series Premiere, Monday, May 4, Disney+