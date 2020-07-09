2020 TCA Awards: 'Watchmen,' 'Unbelievable' & 'Better Call Saul' Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled its nominees for the 36th annual TCA Awards, putting a spotlight on a variety of TV programming from streaming and broadcast.

Recognizing the best series, creators and stars of the 2019-2020 TV season, the TCA Awards are chosen by more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. While no formal in-person ceremony will be held in 2020, the TCA is presenting awards in several categories covering news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced at a later date sometime this summer.

Leading the pack with 16 nominations is HBO, followed by Netflix who earned 10 nominations, and trailing them with 7 nominations is FX/FX on Hulu. Additionally, Hulu, PBS/PBS Kids, NBC, AMC, Pop TV, CBS/CBS All Access, Disney+, ABC, Apple TV+, Bravo TV, Comedy Central, ESPN, MSNBC and TBS all made the list.

Leading series in the nominations are HBO's Watchmen, Netflix's Unbelievable, and AMC's Better Call Saul. Hulu's Ramy (just renewed for Season 3) also earned nods for its second season and newbies The Mandalorian and The Morning Show were also recognized.

"This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites," said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. "Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season's top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer."

Below, see the full list of 2020 TCA Awards nominees excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners which will be announced when the winners are revealed.

Individual Acheivement in Drama

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Individual Acheivement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix

Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek – Pop TV

Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu

Outstanding Acheivement in News and Information

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

Hillary – Hulu

The Last Dance – ESPN

McMillions – HBO

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

Outstanding Acheivement in Reality

Cheer – Netflix

Encore! – Disney+

Holey Moley – ABC

Making It – NBC

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo

We're Here! – HBO

Outstanding Acheivement in Youth Programming

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Wild Kratts – PBS Kids

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

Outstanding Acheivement in Sketch/Variety Shows

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Outstanding Acheivement in Movie or Miniseries

Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Normal People – Hulu

The Plot Against America – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Outstanding New Program

The Great – Hulu

The Mandalorian – Disney+

The Morning Show – AppleTV+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

Outstanding Acheivement in Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Crown – Netflix

Euphoria – HBO

The Good Fight - CBS All Access

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO

Outstanding Acheivement in Comedy

Better Things – FX

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Good Place - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

Insecure – HBO

Schitt's Creek – Pop TV

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Program of the Year

Better Call Saul – AMC

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Schitt's Creek – Pop TV

Succession – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO