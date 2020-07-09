2020 TCA Awards: 'Watchmen,' 'Unbelievable' & 'Better Call Saul' Lead Nominations
The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled its nominees for the 36th annual TCA Awards, putting a spotlight on a variety of TV programming from streaming and broadcast.
Recognizing the best series, creators and stars of the 2019-2020 TV season, the TCA Awards are chosen by more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. While no formal in-person ceremony will be held in 2020, the TCA is presenting awards in several categories covering news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced at a later date sometime this summer.
Leading the pack with 16 nominations is HBO, followed by Netflix who earned 10 nominations, and trailing them with 7 nominations is FX/FX on Hulu. Additionally, Hulu, PBS/PBS Kids, NBC, AMC, Pop TV, CBS/CBS All Access, Disney+, ABC, Apple TV+, Bravo TV, Comedy Central, ESPN, MSNBC and TBS all made the list.
Leading series in the nominations are HBO's Watchmen, Netflix's Unbelievable, and AMC's Better Call Saul. Hulu's Ramy (just renewed for Season 3) also earned nods for its second season and newbies The Mandalorian and The Morning Show were also recognized.
"This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites," said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. "Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season's top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer."
Below, see the full list of 2020 TCA Awards nominees excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners which will be announced when the winners are revealed.
Individual Acheivement in Drama
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Regina King, Watchmen – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Individual Acheivement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix
Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek – Pop TV
Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu
Outstanding Acheivement in News and Information
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
Hillary – Hulu
The Last Dance – ESPN
McMillions – HBO
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
Outstanding Acheivement in Reality
Cheer – Netflix
Encore! – Disney+
Holey Moley – ABC
Making It – NBC
Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo
We're Here! – HBO
Outstanding Acheivement in Youth Programming
Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)
Molly of Denali – PBS Kids
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Wild Kratts – PBS Kids
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
Outstanding Acheivement in Sketch/Variety Shows
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Outstanding Acheivement in Movie or Miniseries
Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Normal People – Hulu
The Plot Against America – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Outstanding New Program
The Great – Hulu
The Mandalorian – Disney+
The Morning Show – AppleTV+
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
Outstanding Acheivement in Drama
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
The Crown – Netflix
Euphoria – HBO
The Good Fight - CBS All Access
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
Outstanding Acheivement in Comedy
Better Things – FX
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Good Place - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)
Insecure – HBO
Schitt's Creek – Pop TV
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Program of the Year
Better Call Saul – AMC
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Schitt's Creek – Pop TV
Succession – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO