This might make saying goodbye to Vikings a little bit easier.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that MGM Television is bringing the History series to San Diego [email protected] 2020 for a special panel, Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks. TV Guide Magazine Senior Writer Kate Hahn will moderate, and the panel video will be released on YouTube on Friday, July 24 at 11am PT.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst and cast members Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrok), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) will be on hand to discuss their favorite moments from the past six-and-a-half seasons. They'll also chat their favorite Comic-Con fan interactions and what makes the series so special with viewers. Plus, the panel will include an exclusive clip from the second half of the sixth and final season (set to be released this fall).

Vikings follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok (Fimmel) and his family as they live through the savage realities of Viking culture. It has had quite the presence at Comic-Cons in the past, offering up such great fan experiences as a Vikings Funeral through the streets of the Gaslamp District, axe throwing training, a meeting with the Seer to have their fates foretold, and a ride in a Vikings Longship.

While the History series is ending this year, Netflix has ordered Vikings: Valhalla, picking up 100 years after the original. Stay tuned for more on that spinoff series and the show's [email protected] plans.