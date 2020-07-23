Jaimie Alexander Promises a 'Blindspot' Finale Twist 'No One Will See Coming'

Well, it was bound to happen. With mercenary Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda) in control of an arsenal of bombs filled with mind-erasing ZIP gas, Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) got dosed…again.

The rogue FBI consultant had sealed herself in a lab with one of the detonated explosives, hoping to shield her husband, ex–FBI agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), from its effects. Could Jane be reduced to that amnesiac we first saw on Blindspot crawling out of a duffel bag in Times Square wearing nothing but head-to-toe tattoos?

When the drama ends tonight with its 100th episode (about the efforts to take down Ivy), "You'll see Jane come full circle," Alexander says. "There is a twist no one will see coming. I was floored."

Alexander also teases "loads" more cameos; actors from all five seasons have been returning for the farewell run. "We were so excited we could get this many people to come back," she says, "and the way they come back is extraordinary."

As for Jane's ultimate fate, the actress believes her character is of two minds. "I think she'd like to be back with the FBI doing what she does best," she says. "But I think there's [part] of her that wants a more calm life. She wants to share a life with her husband and potentially have children and see what that is like. She's torn." Either way, Alexander notes one constant after all these years: "I do believe that Jane's still very much a badass."

Blindspot, Series Finale, Thursday, July 23, 9/8c, NBC