'LA's Finest' Brings Team Players & Game Changers to Fox This Fall (VIDEO)

Much of the fall schedule might be up in the air right now, but there will be new (to some) TV on Fox, with Bad Boys spinoff series Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's L.A.'s Finest making its broadcast debut.

Spectrum already released the first season On Demand, but if you've been out of luck because you don't have that service, that changes this fall on Mondays at 8/7c — and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the first teaser!

In the clip above, LAPD detectives (and new partners) Syd Burnett (Union) and Nancy McKenna (Alba) may argue about driving, but these partners have each other's backs.

In the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer's Bad Boys franchise, Syd was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. Syd returns in the new drama, now joined by Nancy, a working mom — and they both have complicated pasts. Syd must "confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret," the synopsis teases. "Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with — on the streets, and in each other's lives."

L.A.'s Finest, Broadcast Debut, Fall 2020, Fox