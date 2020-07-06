Where Is Trista Sutter Today? Catching Up With the First 'Bachelorette'

Trista Sutter was left heartbroken after Alex Michele, original star of The Bachelor, chose Amanda Marsh over her in the Season 1 finale. But the reality star certainly had the last laugh when she became the franchise’s first-ever The Bachelorette star.

Thanks to The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, fans are able to relive some of these iconic moments in franchise history, and Trista’s Season 1 is certainly a memorable one.

See Also Nick Viall Explains Why Rachel's 'Bachelorette' Won't Be on 'Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever' The former 'Bachelor' star shared why the popular season — the only one with a Black lead — was omitted from the lineup.

Not only was Trista the first female lead, but she also became the first franchise contestant to marry someone she met on the show. In 2003, the former Miami Heat dancer fell in love with firefighter contestants Ryan Sutter, who proposed in the first season finale (and she of course accepted).

Some 17 million viewers tune in for their gorgeous $4 million (!) wedding, which was the first-ever broadcast Bachelor nuptials. The special aired over three parts, titled Trista & Ryan’s Wedding and not only showed their actual ceremony, but it also documented some of the couple's life leading up to the big day.

After her season of The Bachelorette, Trista also signed on to compete in the first-ever season of Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with Louis Van Amstel. Unfortunately, despite her history as an NBA dancer, Trista was the first contestant to be eliminated.

Following their nuptials and Trista's time on DWTS, the Sutters settled in Vail and started their family. Trista and Ryan's first child, son Maxwell Alston, was born in 2007, and their second, daughter Blakesley Grace, was born in 2009.

Though the Sutter family is outside of the Hollywood bubble, both Trista and Ryan document their lives on Instagram. The pair renewed their vows in 2013 and also appeared on the reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars back in 2014. They also made an appearance on the HGTV show Rocky Mountain Reno in 2015.

Trista shared a post to her Instagram page a few days before her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! reflecting on her experiences in the franchise.

“‘Dear Lord, please give me and @ryansutter the strength to survive Monday when they re-air the first @bachelorabc, my season of @bacheloretteabc, and our wedding,’” she wrote.

“‘Please give me the sense of humor to laugh at my voice and my fashion sense, the ability to spread love when the haters come out of the woodwork, the grace to forgive myself (again) for any regrets or mistakes I made, and the intelligence to remember that it all worked out and I’m one lucky wife and mom.’”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC