Why Lauren Bushnell Didn't Watch Ben Higgins' 'Bachelor: GOAT' Episode

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell seemed like a match made in heaven when they got engaged during The Bachelor Season 20 finale in 2016, but their relationship just wasn’t meant to be.

Since calling off their engagement in May 2017, Lauren met and got married to now-husband, country singer Chris Lane, and Ben got engaged to fiancée Jessica Clarke.

The June 22 episode The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! looked back on Ben's season, and after the airing, the former Bachelor reflected on why things ultimately didn’t work out between him and Lauren.

"I do think Lauren and I very early on were just trying so hard to make it work that it was just pulling pieces of us all the time. I don't think we wanted to make it work, because I think internally we knew just how unhealthy it probably was to continue to go on,” Ben told Entertainment Tonight.

“We were just looking for an out, but trying our best to make it last as long as we could to see if maybe we found the secret sauce. At some point, we never did."

The couple moved into a house in Denver, Colorado together and even starred in a reality series called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After, but they both knew they weren’t going to last forever.

Ahead of her episode of The Bachelor: GOAT, Lauren reflected on her time on the show on Instagram, though she admitted she wouldn't be tuning in.

“Woah! So many questions about why I’m not promoting the seasons of the bachelor re-airing of if I’m watching. Chris and I won’t be watching but it sounds like a fun walk down memory lane!” she wrote on Monday.

“I’m very thankful for the show and the experience. Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben, and all the lifelong friendships I made.”

She continued, “I know with all my heart that it lead me to where I am today. I’m not sure I would have met my husband had I not put myself out there and gone on the show. I’m a better person for it — but that chapter doesn’t define who I am and it never did! Thanks for all the love and support always.”