Peacock Adds 'Charmed,' 'Ray Donovan' & More in Deal With ViacomCBS

NBCUniversal's new streaming service is adding to its library ahead of its upcoming launch.

Peacock has struck a deal with ViacomCBS for the rights to popular Paramount movies and TV shows. Ray Donovan, The Affair, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris, and Real Husbands of Hollywood will be available on July 15, while Charmed will be added in October. These shows will continue to be available on ViacomCBS platforms as well.

On the film side, The Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman and others will be available in limited exclusivity windows throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock," Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock, said in a statement. "We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today."

"This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content," Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, added. "The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms."

Peacock launches across mobile, web, and connected TV platforms in July. While there is a free option with more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and other programming, a premium one is also available for $4.99 per month with more than 15,000 hours of content. (And if you want it to be ad-free, it's another $5 per month.)

Peacock originals including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will be available on July 15. The streaming service will also include current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, iconic comedies (Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Everybody Loves Raymond) and dramas (Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Battlestar Galactica), and more.