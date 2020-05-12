Tony Shalhoub Reprises 'Monk' Role in Newly Announced Peacock 'Variety Show' (VIDEO)

Have you wondered what TV's favorite germaphobe is up to in the current coronavirus-stricken world? Well, NBC's Peacock streaming service is giving Monk fans a peek as Tony Shalhoub reprised his titular role in the first episode of their newly announced At-Home Variety Show featuring Seth MacFarlane.

The short-form series, which was launched Monday, is set to feature some of the biggest stars from the NBCU family while raising awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way. Set to stream each weekday over the course of four weeks, the episodes will run around 10 minutes each.

"We are excited to stream The At-Home Variety Show on Peacock," said Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content for Peacock, in a statement. "Peacock's launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities."

In the first episode, which is available to view via YouTube, Shalhoub gives viewers a glimpse at what Monk's life is like in quarantine. From the treatment he's showing fruits in his home to the way he's washing his hands, the installment is sure to bring fans a chuckle.

Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S. and anyone can watch this new title via the Peacock social channels including YouTube and Facebook. Participants slated to appear in the series throughout its run are as follows:

Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D'Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Tony Shalhoub, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore and more.

Seth MacFarlane will introduce each episode, so don't miss what's to come. Check out the first episode below and stay tuned for more of The At-Home Variety Show.