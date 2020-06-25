Watch Trailers for 'Brave New World,' 'Intelligence' & More Peacock Originals (VIDEO)

When NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock debuts this summer, it will introduce TV viewers to several new shows sure to become fan favorites.

Premiering with the launch on July 15 are Peacock Originals Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, In Deep With Ryan Lochte, Lost Speedways, Curious George, Dreamworks Cleopatra in Space, and Dreamworks Where's Waldo?. Viewers will be able to watch at peacocktv.com or across mobile and connected TV platforms via the Peacock app.

Scroll down to check out the official trailers for each series.

Brave New World

The trailer introduces New London, where everyone is happy, there's no pain, and everyone's connected. But how "perfect" is it really? The series imagines a utopian society where monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history have all been banned... until that harmony is threatened.

Based on Aldous Huxley's novel, it stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Kylie Bunbury, Alden Ehrenreich, Hannah John-Kamen, Harry Lloyd, Sen Mitsuji, Demi Moore, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya.

The Capture

Someone's always watching...

A soldier, a national hero, is the primary suspect in the abduction of a woman. Watch above to see what it looks like he did—and what he claims happened. Has someone tampered with evidence?

The conspiracy thriller stars Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Lia Williams, Sophia Brown, and Paul Ritter.

Intelligence

National security is no joke — except in this workplace comedy which sees an NSA agent join UK's Government Communications Headquarters (a geekier MI5 and MI6).

The series stars David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Fake psychic Shawn (James Roday) and his partner Gus (Dulé Hill) are back with the usual suspects, nicknames, and bits—and a Million Little Things cameo—as they investigate a possible ghost-sighting by Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson)?

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

As the trailer above shows, Ryan Lochte is not the same person whose swimming career was overshadowed by a scandal four years ago. Now, the 35-year-old former Olympian is looking for a chance to prove that by making Team USA once again in this unscripted doc.

Lost Speedways

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes viewers on a journey tracing the footsteps of forgotten racing history and delving into the greatest parts of the sport.

Curious George

The monkey is back for new adventures with new friends in new places, targeting preschoolers. The voice cast includes Frank Welker, Jeff Bennett, and Rino Romano.

Cleopatra in Space

Cleopatra is transported into the future when she's a teenager and is destined to save the galaxy. It's based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Mike Maihack.

Where's Waldo?

As he puts it in the trailer above, "everyone is always looking for" him. Follow his and his friends' adventures around the globe.