Syfy Sets 'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 Premiere Date, Unveils New Trailer (VIDEO)

Syfy's fan favorite Wynonna Earp officially has a return date. Season 4 of the series will premiere beginning Sunday, July 26, and the network's celebrating with the release of a new trailer.

After shutting down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, only the first six installments will air as the show's run culminates in a midseason finale on Sunday, August 30. The final episodes are set to resume production later this summer in Calgary.

Debuting back in 2016, the series focuses on the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she battles demons and other creatures. Along with her eclectic crew of dysfunctional allies, Wynonna's (Melanie Scrofano) the only one who can deliver justice.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is finally broken, and while demon hunter Wynonna would love nothing more than to celebrate by drinking whiskey and eating donuts, she's stuck rescuing everyone she loves. She'll also be tasked with saving the town of Purgatory as well as take on her most diabolical enemy yet.

To make matters worse, she'll be facing all of this without her trusty gun, Peacemaker. It's can't-miss TV that's hitting your screens next month. Plus, catch the cast including Scrofano, Melanie Xrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga as they participate in a special panel for [email protected]

Don't miss the action — catch Wynonna Earp's return on Syfy, and until Season 4 arrives, check out the trailer below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wynonna Earp, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, July 26, 10/9c, Syfy