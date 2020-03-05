'Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Will Direct in Season 4 (PHOTOS)

Earpers, get excited.

SYFY, CTV Sci-Fi, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films, and Cineflix Media announced Thursday that Wynonna Earp herself, Melanie Scrofano, will make her directorial debut in Season 4. The 12 episodes are set to premiere this summer.

"I'm very excited to bring my experience as Wynonna Earp to the director's chair for an episode of season four," Scrofano said. "I've had the great luck to learn from some of the best directors and showrunners in the business and hope that viewers will enjoy the episode as much as I've enjoyed directing it."

"There is literally no one else who knows what makes Wynonna Earp tick better than Melanie Scrofano," showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras added. "Her enthusiasm, ingenuity, and diligence — not to mention the fierce loyalty of her cast and crew — make her a natural fit for the director's chair. I am so excited to watch her shine in this new role."

In addition to the photos above and below, Syfy released a behind-the-scenes video for Scrofano's directorial debut. Her costars, Katherine Barrell and Dominique Provost-Chalkley, both noted that it didn't seem like it was her first time behind the camera.

"She just brings this really nuanced approach to the performance, and because we all know each other so well, she's able to come in with some really lovely, specific notes," Barrell said.

Watch the video below for more from the cast.

In Season 4, while the infamous Earp Curse has been broken, Wynonna can't exactly celebrate with cold whisky and hot donuts. Instead, she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker.

While Earpers still have several months to go before Season 4 premieres, they can rewatch or catch up with fan-favorite marathons set for March 6, 20, and 27. Also, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look will air during the 20 Women to Watch in 2020 documentary special airing on Syfy on Friday, March 27, at 11/10c after the Vagrant Queen premiere.

