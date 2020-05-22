A 'Little Mermaid' Follow-Up Series Is Coming to Peacock

A single-camera comedy, serving as a follow-up to The Little Mermaid, is in development at NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.

Called Washed Up, it's based on Hans Christian Andersen's tale, and follows The Little Mermaid's princess 15 years after she gave up her fins for a prince at the age of 17. Now described as "miserable" and "unmotivated," she's stuck in a loveless marriage.

But when her father dies, she'll embark on an investigative adventure, suspecting foul play that will lead her to take on the challenge of saving both her underwater kingdom and humankind.

Gracie Glassmeyer will serve as writer and, along with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein, executive produce. The project will hail from CBS TV Studios. Best known for her work on 9JKL, Glassmeyer's other credits include Happy Together, Jane the Virgin, Impastor and No Tomorrow, among others.

Washed Up joins a slate of Peacock originals that includes Saved by the Bell, Brave New World, Angelyne, Punky Brewster, Intelligence, A.P. Bio and more. Stay tuned for more as details as they arise.

Washed Up, TBA, Peacock