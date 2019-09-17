NBCUniversal Unveils Streaming Platform Name, Launch Date & More

NBCUniversal has officially entered the streaming race with the unveiling of their upcoming platform's name, a launch date, and lineup of content.

In a name fitting for its original network's logo, Peacock will launch in the spring of 2020 with an expected April debut — no exact date has been announced at this time. Peacock will include NBC classics as well as various other titles from the NBCUniversal library, originals and more.

Two of TV's most-streamed shows, The Office and Parks and Recreation, are among the titles that will be available exclusively on Peacock. Content from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and more will also be available.

The platform's initial rollout will include more than 15,000 hours of content and Peacock will also be front-and-center at the end of July during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Peacock will be an ad-supported and subscription supported service with prices being announced at a later date.

"The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it's culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!," said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises in a statement.

"Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can't-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office."

Among the timeless titles coming to Peacock are; The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King of Queens, Married... With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Will & Grace.

Those are just a few of the newly-announced titles joining Peacock next year. Stay tuned for more details ahead of the launch date and learn more at peacocktv.com.