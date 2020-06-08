Watch the First 4 Minutes of 'Psych 2: Lassie Come Home' (VIDEO)

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is in serious trouble in the second Psych movie.

Peacock released the first four minutes of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, coming this July, and not only do we get to see some of our favorite characters again, we'll also see them joined by new ch Joel McHale and Sarah Chalke.

As the sneak peek begins, a young Carlton has a very important question, and he insists his father (McHale) tell him the truth: "When I grow up, will I be able to grow a beard like that?" Not to worry, his dad assures him, because he's a Lassiter. But the sweet moment between father and son takes a worrisome turn when the former disappears... though he returns briefly when we catch up with the younger Lassiter, as an adult, on the job and in need of backup.

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) join Lassie as he's resting in a recovery clinic, and they have a gift for him: Chief Vick's (Kirsten Nelson) dog. Watch the video below to find out why she's giving him up, if Lassie's caretaker Dolores (Chalke) will let the dog stay, and how Gus reacts to another one of Shawn's nicknames.

The logline for this movie teases that after getting "ambushed on the job and left for dead," Lassie "begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic." Shawn and Gus return to Santa Barbara from San Francisco to investigate, but without the help of the local police.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Movie Premiere, July 15, Peacock