First 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Teaser Confirms June's Fate (VIDEO)

"Blessed be the squad."

The Handmaid's Tale fans just learned that the fourth season won't premiere until 2021, but there is some good news: the first teaser is now out!

And it confirms that Elisabeth Moss' June, who was last seen being carried by handmaids, did survive getting shot in the finale. She'd distracted airport guards so the other handmaids and Marthas could safely get the children of Gilead onto a plane and to freedom in Canada. (Did anyone really think she'd die?) But the fallout of that incident seems to be the least of the handmaids' worries in the new season.

The video (below) begins with June's voiceover. "I can't rest," she says. "My daughter deserves better. We all deserve better. Change never comes easy. This war isn't going to win itself."

Filming had begun on Season 4 when production shut down due to the pandemic, so the teaser features new footage mixed in with clips from past seasons. June has made quite the impression on some as talk turns to her legacy, including Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). And as Whitford previously told TV Insider, "What's confusing about him is his humanity peeks out and then it retreats. I don't care where his story goes, as long as he doesn't go away!"

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4, 2021, Hulu