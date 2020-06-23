'The Handmaid's Tale' Delayed, 'American Horror Story' Spinoff Heads to FX on Hulu & More

Hulu held its annual Newfront presentation on Monday, June 22, and during the event revealed news about their upcoming original programming.

Along with announcing some fresh titles, their lineup also revealed that some fan favorites aren't returning on time as previously planned, due in part to coronavirus production shutdowns. Despite being more than a year since viewers visited Gilead for Season 3 of the streamer's hit The Handmaid's Tale, they'll have to wait a little longer. The program, which was renewed for Season 4 and had been filming, will not return until at least 2021 now.

Along with unveiling a slate of fresh programming on the way, Hulu also addressed its FX on Hulu partnership, which will boast four upcoming originals including Jeff Bridges' The Old Man, A Teacher starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson as well as Y: The Last Man.

Inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name, Y: The Last Man follows one cisgender male, Yorick Brown and his pet monkey as they struggle to restore the world that was lost when a catacylsmic event decimated the Earth. The title stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Originally, the series was meant to premiere on FX and has experienced delays in production over the past few months, but Y: The Last Man is finally on par to debut on the streaming service. Meanwhile, the recently revealed spinoff series American Horror Stories is also joining the FX on Hulu lineup. While American Horror Story remains an FX mainstay, the network's spinoff will only be available on the streamer.

The concept, which creator Ryan Murphy teased earlier this year will be a weekly anthology series featuring a new horror story with each episode. No premiere dates for these series have been revealed at this time, but stay tuned for updates.