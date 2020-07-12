Did You Miss 'The Last Dance'? Stream the Michael Jordan Doc on Netflix

Throughout his professional career, Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan earned a reputation as an affable player who made winning seem effortless.

The 10-part documentary The Last Dance — which debuted on ESPN in April and is now coming to Netflix — shows a different side of the athlete as he pushes his team to a record sixth championship during the 1997–98 season.

The behind-the-scenes footage spotlighting Jordan's ultracompetitive side — "Let's go out and get our first win. I ain't going to say that [expletive] again," he says at one point — hadn't been seen until now.

"A lot of people were ready to open up after all these years, especially Michael himself," says John Dahl, an executive producer at ESPN who worked on the documentary.

He promises that Jordan brings his A game when reminiscing about those days. "Michael," says Dahl, "is not holding back in his interviews."

The Last Dance, New Documentary, Sunday, July 19, Netflix

