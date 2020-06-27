Missing Sports? Fill the Void With These 8 TV Shows, Movies & Docs

Kieran Ungemach
The Last Dance

If you are a sports fan lately, you’ve certainly noticed a void in your life recently in terms of your TV watching.

Due to the pandemic, the sports world is caught on uneven footing, with some leagues attempting to continue their seasons while others don’t have any solutions in sight. In the meantime, there are tons of shows, movies, and documentaries out that can quench our thirst for some sports content, from The Last Dance to Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

While we wait to hear the fates of our favorite teams this summer, scroll down to see what you should watch if you’re missing the game right about now.

QB1 Beyond the Lights Netflix
Netflix

QB1: Beyond the Lights

This docuseries takes a look at football from the eyes of three high school quarterbacks in their last season before moving on to play at the NCAA Division I level in college. Each season features three different athletes and goes into depth about their personal lives, their struggles, and their triumphs.

Available on Netflix

Magnetic Action Sports Netflix
Netflix

Magnetic

With everyone cooped up at home, this 2018 action sports documentary has rocketed to Netflix’s top 10 list, and for good reason. Filmmakers travelled around the world to capture the stories of some of the most daring athletes, from the big wave surfers in Portugal to the skiers of the French alps. You can travel with them, too, but your journey to the couch and the TV is not as treacherous.

Available on Netflix

Miracle Movie Netflix Disney Plus
Chris Large / Disney Enterprises

Miracle

Relive one of the greatest moments in American sports history. Based off the achievements of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team in the 1980 Winter Olympics, this group of players won against all odds at a time in history when a hockey game between the Soviet Union and the United States was more than just a hockey game.

Available on Netflix and Disney+

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - London
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Although UFC has made a comeback this June, why not take a look at the journey of one of the most popular and, yes, notorious MMA fighters in the world. McGregor is what we all know and love: an outspoken, tough, and ruthless competitor. But this Netflix documentary takes us back to the Conor before the money and the fame as he was rising to notoriety.

Available on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls - Last Dance
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

The Last Dance

Basketball fans, rejoice. While the NBA season this year is up in the air, ESPN’s 10-part series on Michael Jordan and the Bulls is available to watch. This docuseries was a huge success, gaining praise from fans and critics. Get an inside look at the team that, with Jordan, took home six NBA championships with unreleased footage, interviews, and highlights.

Available on the ESPN app

Moneyball Movie Baseball
Sony Pictures

Moneyball

This 2011 baseball drama takes us back to the early 2000s and the Oakland A’s, with a limited budget to buy players for a championship caliber team. Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill portray the group that changed how scouts and organizations look at players, stats, and their teams. A true underdog story, this is a great baseball film with a star-studded cast.

Available on Starz and Amazon

Usain Bolt I am Bolt Documentary
Kirby Lee/USA Today

I Am Bolt

The international Jamaican track and field superstar Usain Bolt captivated millions with his dominance in sprinting. Known as the fastest man in the world, this documentary gives us a look at his competitive prowess as he reflects on a successful career.

Available on Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix
Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

This high-speed docuseries that released its second season back in February is a look at the high stakes nature of Formula 1, the racers, and what it takes for them to get and stay there. Drive to Survive goes places where regular racing coverage just doesn’t have the opportunity to go.

Available on Netflix

