Missing Sports? Fill the Void With These 8 TV Shows, Movies & Docs

If you are a sports fan lately, you’ve certainly noticed a void in your life recently in terms of your TV watching.

Due to the pandemic, the sports world is caught on uneven footing, with some leagues attempting to continue their seasons while others don’t have any solutions in sight. In the meantime, there are tons of shows, movies, and documentaries out that can quench our thirst for some sports content, from The Last Dance to Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

While we wait to hear the fates of our favorite teams this summer, scroll down to see what you should watch if you’re missing the game right about now.