2020 TCA Award Winners: 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek,' Alex Trebek & More

The 36th Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were not held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization still honored the best programs and performances from the 2019-2020 television season.

On Monday, the TCA announced this year's winners, as voted by its broad network of more than 250 professional TV critics and journalists in the United States and Canada. This year, they put the spotlight on a diverse lineup of stars and series across 13 categories, including Program of the Year, Individual Achievement In Drama, the prestigious Heritage Award and Career Achievement Award, and others.

HBO won big, bringing home six trophies, including four for the limited series Watchmen —including Individual Achievement in Drama for Regina King and the Program of The Year award for the limited series' timely story paying homage to the established mythos of the graphic novel, while also creating its own legacy. Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix), and Netflix's Cheer were honored in comedy, news, and information, and reality.

The TCA also honored the groundbreaking Star Trek (Gene Roddenberry's 1966 series) for exploring issues like bigotry, religion, politics, sexism, and human rights through adventures in space and its strong cast that was among the first to feature an African-American actress (Nichelle Nichols) in a significant leading role. Alex Trebek received the Career Achievement Award for his work as longtime host of Jeopardy!.

"Entertainment and culture are intertwined and in this challenging year, never has that intersection been more crucial as both a mirror to examine tough reflections and a rabbit hole to escape the noise and scares outside our homes. The 2019-2020 television season was both a challenge and a balm," Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, said.

"This year offered up many high-quality options appealing to a wide swath of audiences with eclectic subjects ranging from sports and superheroes, to side-splitting sitcoms, darkly fascinating dramas, insightful documentaries, kid-friendly series, and more," she continued. "We are excited to see what the future of television has in store, and we look forward to celebrating in-person next year as we come together to honor this medium that means so much to all of us."

2020 TCA Award Recipients: