What's Coming and Going From Hulu in July 2020

The weather is warming up, but as people continue to hunker down inside, Hulu is offering a fresh selection of titles to keep the month of July cool at home.

Arriving this month is the buzzy original film Palm Springs, starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Modern Love's Cristin Milioti. The Groundhog Day-like flick also features Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Search Party's Meredith Hagner and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons.

Among Hulu's other July additions are a new installment of the horror anthology Into the Dark and seasons of TLC's 90 Day Fiance franchise spinoffs Before the 90 Days and The Other Way. Check out the full roundup below of what's coming and going from the streaming service in July.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in July:

July 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1

Family by the Ton: Complete Season 2

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1& 2

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

The American Farm: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1

The Strongest Man In History: Complete Season 1

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 3

Unpolished: Complete Season 1

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

To the Stars (2019)

July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1

July 8

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 10

Palm Springs (2020)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20

The Assistant (2019)

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

July 22

Bolt (2008)

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1

Good Deeds (2012)

July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1

July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in July:

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Constantine (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Graduate (1967)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

The Skull (1965)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)