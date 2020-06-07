The Olivia-Fitz Romance & More Reasons to Add 'Scandal' to Your Watch List

Need a new binge? To borrow a phrase from Scandal's Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), "it's handled." All seven seasons of ABC's 2012–18 political thriller about a high-profile Washington, D.C., problem-fixer who has an affair with the U.S. president (Tony Goldwyn, right, with Washington) are on Hulu.

Here's why we love to watch.

See Also 'Scandal' Moves to Hulu: 8 Essential Episodes to Watch (VIDEO) If you're in the market for a white-knuckle thrill ride, check out these must-watch installments of the hit ABC drama.

Washington's fierce performance

The Emmy nominee captivates as the brilliant political strategist who's partial to red wine and popcorn dinners, pantsuits, and outmaneuvering any presumptuous man—even Goldwyn's POTUS Fitzgerald "Fitz" Grant. Washington embodies a fearsome boss, savvy adviser, lusty lover, emotionally abandoned daughter, and determined hero, all while displaying the screen's best lip tremble.

The Olivia-Fitz romance

It's impossible to look away from the steamy twosome, whether they're between the sheets or sharing a tender moment, dreaming of a simpler life making jam in Vermont.

Jaw-dropping shockers

There's enough backstabbing and betrayal among those in Olivia and Fitz's orbit to make even the most jaded Beltway insiders blush. A word of advice to Scandal newbies: Don't trust anyone…even the good guys.

Scandal, Seasons 1-7, Streaming Now, Hulu