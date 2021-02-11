5 Great Rom-Coms to Stream on Hulu for Valentine’s Day

Time loops, amnesia, criminal acts…this February 14, settle in for a romantic comedy that goes beyond the standard boy-meets-girl, boy-falls-for-girl formula.

We picked five of our favorites now streaming on Hulu.

Date Night

Swiping another couple’s restaurant reservations has disastrous consequences for married couple Phil and Claire Foster (Steve Carell and Tina Fey)…particularly because there’s a hit out on the people they pretend to be. Soon, their ho-hum night out includes car theft and impersonating a prostitute.

50 First Dates

Adam Sandler leans into another lovable everyman character in this hilarious and heartwarming movie. He plays Henry, who comes up with increasingly elaborate and ridiculous schemes to make his crush Lucy (the sensational Drew Barrymore), who has amnesia, fall for him again and again. This is one you’ll definitely remember.

Palm Springs

The only thing worse than being the single maid of honor at your younger sister’s wedding: reliving the nuptials every single day! Such is the case for Sarah (Cristin Milioti) when fellow wedding guest Nyles (Andy Samberg) drags her into a Groundhog Day–like time loop. As the two go wild over and over again, they discover secrets, develop feelings, oh, and on occasion they die too! (Trust us — it’s funny.)

The Princess Bride

Think you’ve seen this classic enough? Inconceivable! The epic fantasy (one of the most quotable movies of our time) about pirate Westley’s (Cary Elwes) quest to rescue his true love (Robin Wright) from an evil prince (Chris Sarandon) is always worth a watch.

The Wedding Planner

The first rule of wedding planning: Don’t fall for the groom. The otherwise professional Mary (Jennifer Lopez) realizes the dreamy guy (Matthew McConaughey) who saved her from getting hit by a hurtling garbage dumpster is the fiancé of a new client (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras). He could be the One…if he weren’t already engaged, that is.