Kennedy McMann & Scott Wolf Look Back on 'Nancy Drew's Jaw-Dropping First Season (VIDEO)

It doesn't take a gumshoe to crack the mystery of why we love the new Nancy Drew so much. The CW's updated take on the iconic character scared us from the start, kept us wondering who had killed Lucy Sable, and dared to shake up the canon of Drew with a family plot twist that left our jaws on the floor.

So we were thrilled when the good folks at the ATX Television Festival invited us to talk to dazzling newcomer Kennedy McMann and TV fave Scott Wolf, who play Nancy and her father Carson Drew, as well as show creators Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau for their virtual fest, "ATX from the Couch."

The chat, taped earlier in June for the festival, covers a lot of ground regarding the show's first season of storytelling, so if you're behind, beware! There are spoilers. But also, some really sweet moments. Enjoy!

Nancy Drew, Season 1, Streaming Now, The CW app and HBO Max