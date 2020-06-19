'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 Canceled for Summer 2020

Sadly, there will be a little less dance on TV this summer.

Fox has announced that they are no longer moving forward with production on So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 "due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the network said in a statement. "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule, and limited time."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person auditions in Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles were canceled in March. Instead, online submissions were accepted through March 22.

While new protocols are in effect to allow some productions (depending on location) to resume, those rules do include keeping those involved eight feet apart, which is obviously a challenge for a dance competition series. (The Bold and the Beautiful, however, which briefly began filming again, is getting creative with scenes requiring close contact on the soap opera.)

With the exception of Season 6, SYTYCD has been part of Fox's summer lineup every year since 2005. In 2019, two seasons aired, the second premiering in the fall. ABC has scheduled its new season of Dancing With the Stars for the fall, but right now it's unclear if SYTYCD could possibly return at a later date this year.

The competition series is hosted by Cat Deeley with Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson serving as judges.